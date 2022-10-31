OPEC producer Iraq has assured international companies that solar power projects awarded to them over the past months are on track and would not be affected by the announcement of a new government.

A spokesman for the Electricity Ministry said Iraq “remains committed” to all contracts signed with Total of France and other foreign firms to build solar power plants to bridge a post-war electricity supply gap.

Information director Ahmed Al-Abadi, quoted by Al-Forat News and other Iraqi publications, said new Electricity Minister Zaid Fadel would stick to the Ministry’s plan to develop the power sector and expand renewable energy use in Iraq.

“The Ministry’s plans will not change with the change of the minster…all contracts signed with foreign companies to develop the power sector will not be affected,” he said.

“Our partnership with those companies is serious and is built on sold basis…we are pushing ahead with those projects according to agreed timetables,” Abadi added.

Iraq has signed solar power contracts with Total, Abu Dhabi-based Masdar, PowerChina and Scatec of Norway to build solar power stations and intends to award more projects to boost renewable energy production to nearly 12.5 gigawatts (GW).

