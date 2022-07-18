Iraq has signed an agreement to connect its power grid to the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] interconnection grid, the Saudi energy ministry announced on Monday.

Naif Al-Abadi, Chairman, Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) and Adel Karim, Iraq’s Minister of Electricity signed the agreement on the side lines of Jeddah Security and Development Summit, the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

Under the agreement, GCCIA will supply 500 megawatts to Iraq through new transmission lines the Authority will build to link its Kuwait-based station to Al-Faw station in southern Iraq.

Work is expected to take around 24 months, the statement said, adding that the interconnection will have a total transmission capacity of 1,800 MW.

