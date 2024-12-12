Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Investment and Development Office of Ras Al Khaimah (IDO) to explore the potential for providing preferential electricity tariffs to industrial customers in the Emirate.

The MOU formalises the parties’ intention to negotiate a binding electricity bulk supply agreement (BSA) between EtihadWE and a nominee to be designated by IDO. Post-BSA, eligible industrial customers in Ras Al Khaimah with get access to discounted electricity rates through a bulk aggregation mechanism, according to a EtihadWE press statement.

In May 2024, EtihadWE, in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, announced the revised 'Industrial Tariff Initiative' aimed at reducing energy tariffs to empower local businesses. The Initiative offers lower electricity tariffs for industrial customers and Disaster Recovery Data Centres who reach specific energy consumption thresholds. Under a revised tariff, new pricing bands have been introduced for industrial customers with monthly consumption above 10,000 MWh, with tariffs starting from 32 fils/kWh down to 26 fils/kWh. Other features include favourable connection fees that can take the form of either a flexible monthly network usage fee or a reduced upfront payment of 20 percent of the standard connection fees, security deposit waiver, no surcharge and no additional meter rental charges.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.