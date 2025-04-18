BHM Capital Financial Services has announced that it haas been appointed as the liquidity provider for Alpha Data shares listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

A leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), BHM Capital is regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors.

This strategic partnership is set to significantly enhance the liquidity of the shares, targeting greater price stability and more efficient transactions for investors, ensuring a seamless experience for both individual and institutional investors, said a statement from the company.

As per the agreement, BHM Capital will provide liquidity for Alpha Data shares listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) as the regulated markets by entering two-way daily quotes into the markets trading systems in compliance with the regulations set by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

On the key announcement, CEO Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di said: "We’re proud to have been selected for this important role. Being entrusted with providing liquidity for Alpha Data Company on ADX underscores our commitment to delivering advanced financial services and improving market accessibility."

"It’s an important achievement that reflects our regional leadership and long-term vision," he stated.

"Our goal is to foster a more dynamic and transparent marketplace. By supporting liquidity, we aim to strengthen investor confidence and contribute to the sustained growth of the UAE’s financial sector," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).