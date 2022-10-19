Emerge, a joint venture between the UAE's Masdar and France's EDF has signed a development agreement with Khazna Data Centres to build, operate and maintain a 7-megawatt peak (MWp) ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) plant to power Khazna’s upcoming new data centre - in Masdar City.

Emerge will provide a full turnkey solution for the project, including finance, design, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance, for 25 years, Masdar said in a press statement.

Scheduled to be operational in 2023, Khazna Abu Dhabi 6 (AUH 6) is Khazna’s second data centre in the City.

In July, Emerge and Miral had signed an agreement in July to deploy 8.2 MW rooftop solar power project at the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi theme park, currently under construction on Yas Island.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)