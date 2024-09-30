Arab Finance: The Grand Egyptian Museum Authority has partnered with Schneider Electric, a company specializing in energy management and automation, to improve sustainability and energy efficiency at the museum, according to an emailed press release.

Per the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by both parties, Schneider Electric's technological solutions will integrate energy management systems into the museum’s infrastructure.

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), which has received several awards for its sustainability efforts, will implement Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure platform to manage electricity, HVAC systems, water, gas, data networks, and control systems.

The goal is to enhance network reliability, reduce energy consumption, and lower carbon emissions.

The partnership follows a previous collaboration on the King Khufu Solar Boat Museum, which introduced smart energy solutions.

Schneider Electric’s monitoring solutions will allow the GEM to maintain cybersecurity, prevent system failures, and improve overall efficiency.

"The museum's recent receipt of the prestigious international EDGE Advance certification for green buildings, accredited by the International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank Group, as the first green museum in Africa and the Middle East, is a significant achievement that we are proud of,” General Supervisor of the GEM and its Surrounding Area Atef Moftah stated.

Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and Levant, commented: "Through this strategic partnership, Schneider Electric's smart building solutions will enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, aligning with the GEM's vision while preserving this invaluable heritage and legacy through advanced technology.”

“This project is one of the most significant projects for Schneider Electric, not only in Egypt but globally. It reflects our commitment to creating impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources," Riez added.

