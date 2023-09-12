A consortium of France’s EDF Renewables and South Korea’s Korea Western Power Co Ltd (KOWEPO) broke ground on the 500-megawatt (MW) Manah 1 solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Oman.

The plant, located 120 kilometres south of Muscat city, will span over 7.8 square kilometres in the Al Dakhiliyah governorate and deployi over one million bifacial PV modules mounted on a single-axis tracker system, the consortium said in a statement.

The consortium also selected Australia-headquartered energy services firm Worley as owner’s engineer for the project.

Worley will work alongside the Wadi Noor Solar Power Company, the consortium’s special purpose vehicle, to deliver the project.

EDF Renewables CEO Middle East Olivier Bordes said they will continue working with Oman’s government to drive its clean energy transition, while supporting the sultanate in reaching its renewables capacity target of 30 percent by 2030.

The project will provide clean energy to run 50,000 Omani homes and offset over 780,000 tonnes of CO2 per year on completion, he added.

The plant is due for completion in 2025, according to a March 2023 report by Zawya Projects.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

