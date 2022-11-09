The UAE, Jordan and Israel have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to continue feasibility studies for two interconnected projects to establish a water desalination station at the Red Sea and a clean electric power generation plant in Jordan.



The MoU was signed on the sidelines of COP27 held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, state-owned Jordan News Agency reported.

The three governments had signed a trilateral declaration of intent to embark on the project’s feasibility study last November.

The clean electric energy generation plant project proposes the creation of a green energy plant outside of Jordan’s national grid with a capacity of 600 kilowatts, which will be financed through a UAE fund.

The second project, a water desalination plant on the Mediterranean, will provide Jordan with 200 million cubic metres of desalinated water annually.

The project progress will be made through assistance and support from relevant international institutions and partners, provided all agree to prepare plans in conjunction with COP28, which will be held in Dubai in November 2023.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)