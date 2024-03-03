The operational launch of the fourth station of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi is a significant step towards expediting the UAE's clean energy transition and achieving net-zero targets by 2050, said Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment.

Lauding the leadership and citizens of UAE on the successful launch of the fourth station, Al Dahak said this marked a new milestone in the country's journey towards a sustainable, low-carbon energy future.

"This highlights the UAE's unwavering commitment to adopting clean and renewable energy solutions that will mitigate climate change. Beyond this, the energy transition brings about great socio-economic benefits," stated the minister.

"The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant stands as the first of its kind in the Arab world, playing a paramount role in establishing a unique national model for sustainability," noted Al Dahak.

"Aligned with the objectives outlined in the UAE’s third update of its Second Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), the plant is instrumental in our efforts to reduce carbon emissions by 40% by 2030 compared to business-as-usual. It also offers various other benefits that contribute to environmental preservation," she added.-TradeArabia News Service

