The Government of Bahrain and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development yesterday signed a loan agreement to finance the 220 and 66 kV electricity transmission network development project.

This came as Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa met the fund’s acting director general, Waleed Shamlan Al Bahar, in the presence of Electricity and Water Authority president Kamal Ahmed.

Shaikh Salman emphasised the longstanding relations between the kingdom and Kuwait, which continue to develop in various domains under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad and Amir Shaikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

He also highlighted the commitment of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to enhancing comprehensive development and advancing infrastructure in line with urban and economic growth, supporting national aspirations and benefiting all.

The Finance Minister commended Kuwait’s commitment, through the Kuwait Fund, to enhancing co-operation in economic and social development.

Mr Ahmed said the project is a key strategic initiative that will improve network efficiency and reliability to meet growing electricity demand and support urban and economic growth across sectors.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).