Algeria is planning to build several mobile seawater desalination plants along its shorelines to supply sweet water to the public.

The Algerian Energy Company (AEC), an affiliate of the state-owned oil company Sonatrach, will carry out the project after cabinet approval, according to AEC Director General Mohammed Butaba.

Butaba, quoted by the official Algerian press agency, said the desalination facilities are designed to meet the needs of local communities and companies and that each would have a production capacity of 2,500-2,700 cubic metres per day.

Butaba did not make clear how many such units would be built apart from saying that AEC would undertake the project in partnership with other firms.

