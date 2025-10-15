Al Masaood Power Division, a part of a leading Abu Dhabi business conglomerate, Al Masaood Group, has officially signed a MoU with Instagrid – a global pioneer in portable battery systems – bringing to the UAE the first professional-grade, portable, emission-free battery system.

Headquartered in Ludwigsburg, Germany, Instagrid is designed for professional and heavy-duty applications. Its edge lies in its one-hand portability, robust performance, and emission free power, offering a sustainable alternative to fossil fuel-based generators.

Engineered for sectors such as construction, events, emergency services, infrastructure, and critical outdoor operations, Instagrid addresses a clear market gap by providing clean, mobile products capable of supporting demanding off-grid power in any environment.

The agreement was signed at Gitex 2025 in Dubai thus marking a key milestone in advancing sustainable innovation and highlights Al Masaood Power’s role in supporting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision.

Through this agreement, Al Masaood Power and Instagrid aim to advance how clean, mobile power is accessed in professional and industrial settings, aligning with the country’s efforts to reduce emissions and adopt cleaner energy technologies.

The technology is designed to replace conventional, fossil fuel-based generators with a more sustainable and efficient alternative, helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint while ensuring reliability and flexibility.

Hani El Tanir, CEO, Al Masaood Group Industrial, said: "Our partnership with Instagrid brings an innovative, professional-grade product line that advances how clean power is delivered in the UAE. By introducing this technology, we are enabling businesses across critical sectors to access reliable, mobile, and emission-free energy, reinforcing Al Masaood Power’s commitment to driving sustainable solutions in line with the UAE’s sustainability goals."

On display at Gitex this year is Instagrid’s flagship product – Instagrid ONE. Weighing just 20 kg, this compact, weatherproof (IP54) unit delivers grid-quality, emission-free power with a continuous output of 3.6 kW and a peak output of up to 18 kW.

Instagrid units can be fully charged in under three hours, or topped up when convenient, making them ideal to support any workday. Instagrid ONE not only provides a cleaner, quieter, and more efficient alternative to conventional generators, but also offers long-term cost savings by eliminating fuel and maintenance expenses.

Arvin Amiry, Chief of Staff, Instagrid, said: "Partnering with Al Masaood Power Division allows us to introduce Instagrid’s professional-grade, emission-free power products to the UAE for the first time. Combining our technology with Al Masaood Power’s local expertise ensures businesses gain reliable, sustainable alternatives to conventional generators."

The partnership will accelerate the adoption of clean power technology across key UAE sectors, including construction, events, emergency services, infrastructure, and other off-grid operations.

By leveraging Instagrid’s proven expertise in Europe and Al Masaood Power’s deep local experience, the two companies will help drive the UAE’s transition to cleaner and more efficient sources of portable energy.

