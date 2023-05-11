UAE fuel and convenience retailer ADNOC Distribution announced on Thursday that it signed an agreement with Emerge, a joint venture of EDF and Masdar, to power its service stations nationwide with solar energy as part of its plan to decarbonise operations in less than 10 years.

The company said in a press statement Emerge would finance, design, procure, install, commission, and maintain rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems on the company's new service stations in Dubai. In addition, the solar panels used in the existing stations would be upgraded.

Work on the project will begin this year, the statement said.

The ADX-listed company has 502 service stations in the UAE, of which 39 are in Dubai, according to the Q4 & FY 2022 presentation listed on the company website.

ADNOC Distribution had pledged in January 2023 that it would reduce its carbon intensity by 25 per cent by 2030 by:

Installing solar panels at service stations

Use of biofuels to power fleet of vehicles

Energy optimisation initiatives

Utilisation of 'green concrete in the construction of new stations

The company became the first UAE fuel and convenience retailer to tap into sustainable financing by converting an existing $1.5 billion (5.5 billion UAE dirhams) term loan into a sustainability-linked one.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)