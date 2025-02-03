Saudi-listed ACWA Power has increased its power production capacity by more than 50 percent within two years, according to CEO Marco Arcelli.

The company added 14.5 gigawatts (GW) to its portfolio in 2024, after adding 10 GW in 2023, thus increasing its capacity by over 50 percent within two years, he told Saudi-based Al Arabiya news channel. Additionally, over 50 percent of the energy generated is renewable, he disclosed.

Production at the mega NEOM green hydrogen project, which is currently halfway complete, is expected to start by the end of 2026, the report said. The Uzbekistan project, which matches the size of the largest projects in Europe and America, will start production this year, Arcelli said.

