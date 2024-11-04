Saudi-listed ACWA Power expects its power production capacity to reach 180 gigawatts (GWs) in 2030 from the current 60 GWs, the company’s technology officer Bart Boesmans said.

The majority of the power output will come from renewable energy followed by gas power plants, he told Argaam, an Arabic financial portal.

He stated that ACWA Power’s investments are equally split between Saudi Arabia and overseas markets.

The company’s portfolio is witnessing rapid growth in Central Asia, particularly in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Boesmans said, adding it has started developing projects in China.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.