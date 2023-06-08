Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) announced on Thursday that Unit 4, the fourth and final unit at Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi has begun operational readiness preparations.

The operations team at Barakah have now commenced the operational readiness testing required to demonstrate the unit is ready to receive an operating licence from the UAE’s independent nuclear regulator, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), ENEC said in a statement issued by Abu Dhabi Media Office.

Once commercially operational, Unit 4 will raise the Barakah’s total clean electricity generation capacity to 5.6GW, equivalent to 25 per cent of the UAE’s electricity needs, delivering more than 40TWh of clean electricity per year.

