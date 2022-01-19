The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) has signed four operational contracts with a total value of AED235 million ($64 million).

This aligns with the centers strategic goals of providing added-value services to the customers and the society, dispose of waste safely according to the highest criteria and practices, and build partnerships.

Tadweer signed a three-year contract with the Green Mountains Environment and Transport Service Establishment (GMET) for the management, operation, maintenance, monitoring, and control of the controlled waste landfills in the city of Al Ain and Al Dhafra region.

Under this contract, Tadweer will receive, sort, and bury municipal, commercial, and industrial solid waste in accordance with the set environmental standards.

This contract is in line with the Center's efforts to develop mechanisms and systems that will increase waste diversion from landfills and achieve the Emirate's goals for 2030.

It also signed a three-year contract with Train environmental services for the management, operation, maintenance, monitoring, and control of the Hameem landfill for controlled waste, and the transfer station for municipal solid waste and commercial and industrial waste.

The company will receive solid waste and sort it at designated stations, before disposing of non-recyclable waste safely and properly. In addition, it will increase its environmental control measures for the air and groundwater according to international standards, to ensure a safe and sustainable environment for the residents of the emirate.

In addition, the Center signed new operational contracts for pest control services in the northern region of Al Ain city with Alphamed Abu Dhabi and Eagle Environmental Services and Pest Control.

These contracts will service 74 areas with about 168 vehicles and 902 pieces of equipment and tools. It will provide pest control services according to monthly plans and scheduled work programs, taking into account the seasons and periods of reproduction and spread of pests in order to keep their numbers under control. Services include field surveys, insect investigation, and treatment all year long.

The 8th edition of EcoWASTE 2022, held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer), concluded its three-day activities today.

The forum included a number of speeches, panels, and interactive sessions on a number of key topics on waste management, circular economy, and more.

The third days panels focused on a number of main topics including landfill reduction strategies, recycling electronic waste, converting organic waste into gas and biofuels and building materials and hydrogen and fuel, the use of agricultural waste in the circular economy, and accelerating the implementation of waste-to-energy plans at the regional level.

Dr Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer, took part in a panel discussion on landfill reduction strategies, where he discussed the importance of the diversion of waste away from landfill.

"In the UAE, the federal government and the emirate of Abu Dhabi are placing a major focus on the diversion of waste from landfill, which is key for diagnosing the waste management system. Several factors affect the diversion of waste from landfill, including government policies, projects, as well as public awareness. In order to minimise landfill waste, we need to start with transitioning to a circular economy, which starts with changing the behaviour of the consumer and the producer," he added.

Dr. Khalid Khouri, CEO of Cleanco Waste Treatment, said: "We are proud of our pioneering position in the field of operating field incinerators to treat large quantities of hazardous and medical waste in the UAE, in line with local legislation and laws, and in accordance with best practices and international standards, to ensure the safety of society and to protect the environment."