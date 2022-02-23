Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC), the principal buyer of electrical energy and capacity for power projects in the Kingdom, announced that 10 companies have been prequalified as lead developers for the 3.6 gigawatts Taiba Independent Power Plant (Taiba IPP), the first project in SPPC's IPP programme.

In a statement dated 6 February 2022, SPPC listed the following prequalified companies:

1 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA)

2 EDF

3 General Electric Company

4 International Company for Water & Power Projects (ACWA Power)

5 JERA Co

6 Kahrabel

7 Korea Electric Power Corporation

8 Marubeni Corporation

9 Nebras Power

10 The Kansai Electric Power Co

The combined cycle gas-fired Taiba IPP would be located near Medina in the Western Province. The project will have a PPA term of up to 25 years, according to the EOI invite, which had a deadline of 23 November 2021. The invite had said the request for qualification (RFQ) tender would be issued in December 2021.

According to the statement, 21 companies had responded to the RFQ tender.

Dubai-based industry news portal Energy & Utilities had reported in December 2021 that 26 companies had submitted EOIs for the project.

The statement said that the rest of the applicants could participate in the project by joining the prequalified lead developers.

The advisors on Taiba IPP are Cranmore Partners as Financial Advisor, Linklaters as Legal Advisor, and Fichtner as Technical Advisor, according to the EOI document.

