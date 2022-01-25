The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) through the OPAZ Tender Committee (OTC) is expected to award the main construction contract for its $80 million Duqm Airport Southwards to Ras Markaz - Dual Carriageway, in the first quarter of 2022

In October 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that the project was likely to be awarded in the first quarter of 2021. The report said tender participation would be restricted to joint ventures between Omani and Saudi companies.

“The technical bid submission deadline was extended 23 November 2021 while the commercial bid submission date was 29 December 2021. The contract is now expected to be awarded by March 2022,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

Pre-qualified bidders submitting technical bidders included Sarooj Construction Company, Oman Gulf Company, Abuhatim Co LLC, Galfar Engineering and Contracting, Strabag Oman, and Consolidated Contractors Company Oman, the source said.

Other pre-qualified bidders for the project were Altasnim Enterprises, AlGhanim International General Trading & Contracting Co, Al Watanyiah United Engineering and Contracting Co, Al Ayuni Investment and Construction Company, Isam Kabbani and Partners for Construction and Maintenance Co, and Rimal Global Technical Service, officials from five companies confirmed.

The total construction time is 910 calendar days, a second source told Zawya Projects.

He said the scope of work includes the construction of a 51-kilometre all-weather road from Duqm Airport roundabout to OTTCO crude oil facility at Ras Markaz. The major scope of work involves construction of 42.702-km dual carriageway with 2 lanes in each direction, 2.5Km dual carriageway with 2 lanes in each direction and 5.99Km single carriageway with one lane in each direction.

National Engineering Office is the design and construction supervision consultant.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

anoop.menon@lseg.com

