Iraq needs to construct at least 300,000 houses in its Northern Nineveh Governorate to tackle a severe housing crisis caused by the war a few years ago, the official Alsabah newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The construction of the units is part of a post-war rebuilding programme in the province and other parts of the Arab country, the paper said.

Nineveh suffered more than other governorates from the war and it needs massive funds to rebuild the devastated infrastructure, the paper said quoting Abdul Qadir Dakheel, Director of the Higher Committee for the Reconstruction of Mosul.

“Nineveh needs at least 300,000 houses to resolve the festering housing crisis…we believe such projects could be undertaken as an investment,” Dakheel said.

“As for the other sectors, Nineveh, mainly Mosul, has suffered badly as it has lost many of its services and infrastructure facilities, especially health, water and power…Nineveh needs large funds to restore its infrastructure and such projects could take nearly five years to be completed.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

