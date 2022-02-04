Iraq has approved the construction of two large housing projects as part of a post-war plan to tackle a severe housing crisis, the local media reported on Friday.

'Balad City' is located in Saladin Governorate North of the capital Baghdad and will comprise nearly 6,000 houses accommodating more than 35,000 people, Aliqtisad News said, citing a statement by the Housing and Municipalities Ministry.

The other project, 'Almajar City' is located in the Southeastern Maysan Governorate and will comprise nearly 8,500 units for more than 50,000 people, the report said.

“The Ministry has approved the designs for the two cities, which are part of its initiative to resolve a housing crisis in the two governorates,” it added.

Officials said in 2020 Iraq needs at least five million houses in the next 10 years to tackle housing shortages due to a rapid population growth and the destruction of thousands of homes during internal hostilities.

