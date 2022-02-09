Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Wednesday that it has completed the upgrade of Jebel Ali Habab Pumping Station Phase-II & III at a total cost of 67.44 million UAE dirhams ($18.4 million).

The upgrade involved automation of water pumping, energy conservation, increasing the production capacity and reduction of pump and motor breakdowns, the Dubai utility said in a press statement.

The total capacity of water connections at the station is 36 Million Imperial Gallons Per Day (MIGD).

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that the project is part of DEWA’s continuous efforts to develop its infrastructure.

"DEWA adopts the latest global technologies to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure and manage all facilities and services in the Emirate through smart connected systems. This improves operational efficiency and reduces losses in the water transmission and distribution networks, which has decreased from 42 percent in 1988 to 5.1 percent in 2020, making it one of the lowest water losses worldwide,” he said.

(Writing by N Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022