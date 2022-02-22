Two Chinese companies awarded a key gas development contract in Iraq last year will complete the project in mid-2023, the official Iraqi daily Alsabah has said.

Halfaya Field, located in the Eastern Maysan Governorate, will produce nearly 300 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) when it is completed by the China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corp and Petrochina, the paper said.

It quoted Ali Hamoud, Director General of Maysan Oil Company, as saying the project would also produce condensates and that output could be expanded later.

“We expect the project to be completed within 30 months …this means all infrastructure and equipment installation work will finish in mid-2023,” he said, adding that trial operation would begin shortly after the project is completed.

Hamoud said the project involves treatment of all produced associated gas in Halfaya field, with estimated crude oil reserves of more than four billion barrels.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022