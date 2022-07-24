(TAP) - The "Zarat north" hydrocarbon exploitation concession has just been fully granted to the Tunisian Enterprise of Petroleum Activities (ETAP), by virtue of a decree issued by the Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy on June 20, 2022, regarding the institution of the hydrocarbon exploitation concession known as "Zarat North," published in the JORT N°81 of July 22, 2022.

The said concession is granted for a duration of 30 years as from the date of publication of the decree instituting it in the JORT.

The Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy has also just instituted two hydrocarbon research permits (Bir Abdallah permit and Jebil permit) and authorised the renewal of the hydrocarbon research permit "Zaafrane" by virtue of decrees of the Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy published in the same JORT.

