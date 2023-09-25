Global engineering consultancy Worley said on Monday that is team will complete front-end engineering design (FEED) services for Qatargas’ CO2 sequestration project in Ras Laffan in 2024.

The ASX-listed company said its teams in Qatar and Australia are working on the FEED study and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) scope of work for the sequestration project.

The statement, posted on the company’s website, said the facility will be capable of capturing 4.3 million tonnes of CO2 every year, and help reduce Qatargas’ environmental impact across the LNG value chain by reducing emissions from its seven LNG trains at QG North and three LNG trains at QG South.

The captured CO2 will be compressed, and injected into new injection wells, the statement noted.

It noted that new compression trains and pipelines need to be installed after FEED is completed.

According to the statement, the project team will aim to prove the pre-FEED concept by modelling the CO2 capture process to instill confidence to expand the CO2 sequestration technology in the future to include the remaining trains at Qatargas South and North.

Nawar Chapman, Country Manager Qatar & Kuwait said the project further supports Qatar on its sustainability journey.

“This also presents an opportunity to use our in-depth knowledge of the region and global expertise in delivering FEED services to the CCUS sector to drive project delivery. As we work towards our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world,” she said.

