Special Technical Services Worley Integrated Solutions (SWIS), a joint venture of Australia-based engineering services company Worley and Oman's Special Technical Services (STS) has received a three-year contract extension to provide Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services to BP's Block 61 (Khazzan and Ghazeer) gas assets in Oman.

The initial five-year contract was awarded to SWIS on 30 April 2018, which was further extended for two years on 18 November 2022, the ASX-listed Worley said in a stock exchange statement on Thursday.

The services include ongoing field development of Block 61 gas field in Oman as well as brownfield modifications of operational assets including the central processing facility. The gas is distributed for domestic consumption via Oman’s national gas grid, while also boosting availability of feedstock supply for Oman LNG.

Worley said it will continue to lead the work from its Oman office under the new three-year extension.

No financial details were given.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

