UAE’s energy company Dana Gas has agreed to invest in a decarbonisation project in partnership with Levidian, a British climate tech business.



The project aligns with the company's plans to invest in next-generation innovation and supporting sustainable energy solutions.



Since September 2024, Dana Gas and Levidian have been finalising the engineering and design of the pilot unit, which will be deployed into the former's operations later in 2025, Dana Gas said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Wednesday.

The installation of the pilot unit will allow the UAE company to test and refine the capability for graphene production at its facilities, with the potential to install industrial-scale units that will each be capable of producing over 15 tonnes of graphene per annum based on market demand.

The unit will use advanced microwave plasma technology to capture the carbon from methane that would otherwise be flared to produce up to 1.5 tonnes of high-quality graphene and hydrogen per year.

No financial details were given.



In 2023, Dana Gas became a signatory to the Aiming for Zero Methane initiative to eliminate flaring, reducing methane emissions and supporting a lower-carbon future.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

