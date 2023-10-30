A $27-billion deal between Iraq and France’s TotalEnergies signed in July will produce nearly 600 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) of gas that will be enough to feed power facilities with a capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW), Iraq’s Oil Minister has said.

Hayhan Abed Ghani said in statements published by Baghdad Alyoum news agency and other Iraqi publications on Sunday that gas projects to be undertaken by the French giant in South Iraq would be in two stages and completed within 4.5 years.

Ghani said Phase 1 would be finished in three years and would produce 300mcf/d while Phase 2 would produce an equivalent quantity and would be completed within 18 months.

Iraq currently imports nearly 1,000 mcf/d of natural gas from neighboring Iran.

Read more: France's TotalEnergies activates energy contracts in Iraq

Iraq unveils details of TotalEnergies deal

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.