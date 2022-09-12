Saudi Arabia’s Natural Gas Distribution Co. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Egypt’s energy infrastructure company, TAQA Arabia.

The memorandum will discuss ways for cooperation to develop and operate gas transportation services and gas networks, the Nomu- Parallel Market-listed natural gas distribution company said in a statement.

Cairo-based TAQA Arabia invests, installs, constructs and operates energy infrastructure including gas transmission and distribution, conventional and renewable power generation and distribution in Egypt.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

