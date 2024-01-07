Saipem has announced that it has completed the South Gas Compression Plant Pipelines project in bid to boost the life of a substantial number of gas wells in the Haradh & Hawiyah fields in Saudi Arabia.

The top Italian oil and gas industry contractor said the scope of work encompassed the procurement and construction of a system of pipelines of various diameters, with an overall length of more than 700 km, and included flowlines, trunklines, and transmission lines.

It also included the setting up of well as associated facilities for the transportation of gas from various points of storage and distribution inside the facilities, such as liquid station separations, remote headers, gas gathering manifolds, and off plot tie-in facilities.

Throughout this project, Saipem had supported Aramco with reducing the use of oil and increasing the use of natural gas as the primary fuel for several local industries.

The project presented challenges from a logistics, safety, security, and project management point of view, it added.

