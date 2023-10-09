State-owned energy firm RAKGAS has appointed Dubai-based privately-owned energy services firm Kent as the project management consultant (PMC) for a new gas pipeline in the Northern Emirates.

The pipeline will stretch Taweelah-Fujairah Pipeline (TFP) to Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) withg connection to the Sajaa gas storage in Sharjah, the companies said in a joint statement.

The agreement was signed at the recently-held ADIPEC 2023. No financial details were given on the project.

Kent will be responsible for coordinating efforts between RAKGAS and the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) study contractor, ensuring that the project’s progression remains on target.



Last week, Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) and RAKGAS signed a gas storage service agreement to meet the growing gas demand in the Northern Emirates.

