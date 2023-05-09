State oil giant Saudi Aramco released an update on its gas and downstream developments in the first quarter 2023 results report.

Upstream

Hawiyah Gas Plant expansion, part of the Haradh gas increment programme, progressed with its commissioning activities and is expected to be onstream during 2023. The project will provide additional gas processing facilities to process 1,070 million standard cubic feet of raw sweet gas per day to meet the Kingdom’s energy demand.

The commissioning of compression projects at the Haradh and Hawiyah fields are on track with both initial production and full capacity expected to be achieved during 2023.

Downstream

Aramco joint venture Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company Limited (HAPCO) broke ground in March 2023 and is expected to be fully operational by 2026. The project is a joint venture between Aramco (30 percent), North Huajin Chemical Industries Group Corporation - North Huajin (51 percent) and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group Company - Panjin Xincheng (19 percent). The complex will include a 300 million barrels per day (bpd) refinery and petrochemical units. Aramco has the right to supply up to 210 million bpd of crude oil feedstock to the complex.

