UK-based global oilfield services company Petrofac announced on Thursday that its consortium with Genie Civil et Batiment (GCB), signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract with Algeria's Sonatrach for the Tinrhert EPC2 Development Project.

The contract, signed at an official ceremony in Algiers, is valued at approximately $300 million, with Petrofac’s share around $200 million, the company said in a press statement.

Located in Alrar, around 1,500 kilometres southeast of Algiers, the project will provide a new Central Processing Facility (CPF) with inlet separation and decarbonisation units, the statement said.

The scope of work also includes tie ins to the existing Alrar Separation and Boosting Facilities, along with commissioning, start-up and performance testing.

The project will boost natural gas production and remove CO2 from the field’s gas reserves, within specifications for the global market.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Petrofac and Sonatrach’s Algerian Petroleum Institute (IAP) was also signed to build local capability in support of Algeria’s nationalisation objectives.

