Energy technology company Baker Hughes announced on Thursday it was awarded a major contract from Algeria’s SONATRACH for a gas-boosting project for the Hassi R’Mel gas field.

The contract is part of a broader order awarded to a consortium between Baker Hughes and Tecnimont, part of technology and engineering group MAIRE, the company said in a press statement.

The contract value wasn’t disclosed but the statement said the awarded scope includes the supply of 20 compression trains based on Frame 5 gas turbine and BCL compressor technology, which will be installed across three gas boosting stations within the Hassi R’ Mel gas field.

Packaging of the compressor trains, as well as manufacturing of the compressors and testing of the trains, will take place at Baker Hughes’ facilities in Italy.

Located 550 km south of Algiers, Hassi R’ Mel is the largest gas field in Algeria and one of the largest in the world, representing a key source of energy supply for Algeria and Europe.

