UK-headquartered global energy industry services company Petrofac announced on Friday that it has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) subsidiary, ADNOC Gas Processing, for a new gas compressor plant.

The contract, awarded to Petrofac Emirates, is valued at approximately US$700 million, Petrofac said in a press statement, adding that the new plant will support ADNOC to substantially increase gas output from the Habshan Complex.

The contract scope includes three gas compressor trains, associated utilities and power systems.

Tareq Kawash, Petrofac's Group Chief Executive, said: “We are thrilled to have been selected by ADNOC, one of Petrofac’s longest-standing customers, to undertake this significant new EPC project in our home market of the UAE. We very much look forward to working together with ADNOC to safely and sustainably develop this critical energy resource.”

Elie Lahoud, Chief Operating Officer, Petrofac Engineering & Construction commented: “Petrofac has a long and strong track record supporting ADNOC in the UAE, rooted in our steadfast commitment to maximising local delivery, investing in the local supply chain, and developing local teams. This focus on In-Country Value will once again underpin our approach to delivery for ADNOC on the strategically significant Habshan Complex.”

