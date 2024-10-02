Seismic coverage of majority state-owned Petroleum Development Oman’s (PDO) Block 6 concession will be substantially completed by the end of 2026, unlocking new exploration opportunities, according to Salmeen al Marjibi, Team Lead Exploration Gas at PDO.

He made the revelation exclusively to the Observer at the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) conference, currently under way in Muscat.

The announcement follows the unveiling of offshore Block 18, located in the southern Sea of Oman, for investment. Spanning an impressive area of approximately 21,140 square kilometers, Block 18 is recognized as one of the largest offshore concession blocks in the Sultanate of Oman. The introduction of this significant offshore block presents a substantial opportunity for exploration and development, further enhancing Oman’s appeal as a destination for investment in the oil and gas sector.

The seismic coverage of Block 6 is already at an advanced stage, with completion currently standing at 93 per cent. This marks progress in PDO’s exploration efforts, and as the company approaches full coverage, the potential for unlocking new hydrocarbon resources increases substantially. The completion of this seismic work will not only enhance the understanding of the subsurface structure but also open the door to further investments and exploration opportunities, Al Marjibi explained.

By the end of 2026, Block 6 will achieve almost complete coverage with high-quality seismic imaging, paving the way for new areas of exploration activities and opportunities. Al Marjibi indicated that this advancement will facilitate enhanced exploration efforts, opening the door to valuable resources and investments. With these technological enhancements, the potential for discovering new exploration opportunities in the region is set to increase significantly, he added.

