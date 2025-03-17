Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman’s total oil exports until the end of January 2025 amounted to approximately 25.81 million barrels, at an average price of $72.5 per barrel.

Statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) indicated that oil exports accounted for 84.3 percent of total oil production, which amounted to 30.61 million barrels.

Statistics indicate that total oil exports at the end of last January recorded a 1.5 percent decline compared to the end of January 2024, when total exports amounted to 26.20 million barrels. This coincided with a two percent decline in production, which was at 31,23 million barrels by the end of January 2024.

Total crude oil production declined by 2.2 percent to approximately 23,393,300 barrels by the end of January 2025, while total condensate production reached 7,218,000 barrels. Average daily oil production reached 987,500 barrels by the end of last January.

