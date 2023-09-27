ProSep, a US-based global provider of mixing technologies for oilfields, announced on Wednesday that it has bagged three new contracts in Saudi Arabia and Oman.

ProSep will deliver its ‘AIM’ and ‘MAX+’ high efficiency mixers to enhance the efficiency of fossil fuel processing across three sites in the two countries, the company said in a press statement.

The contract values and client details weren’t disclosed but the statement said operators would be able to optimise the separation process and crude product quality through enhanced injection, dispersion, and mixing of production chemicals and wash water, and reduce water usage, minimise the handling risks, transportation costs, and stabilise operations.

“Although established in the Middle East, the recent awards prove there is still so much we have to offer to local operators,” said Sheraz Khan, Regional Sales Manager for the MENA region.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

