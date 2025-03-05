The official fuel price adjustment that will take place tomorrow, 5 March, has been published by the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources.

The price of fuel has seen an increase for the past four months, but will see a slight decrease in March 2025, with petrol set to drop by 7c a litre and diesel 24c a litre.

Two factors contribute to the welcomed slight decrease, with one being the rand appreciating against the US dollar compared to the previous month.

The average rand/US dollar exchange rate between 31 January and 27 February 2025, was R18.5047 per dollar, down from R18.7343 per dollar in the previous period.

International petrol prices rose between January 31 and February 27, while diesel prices fell due to inconsistent demand and fluctuating oil prices.



- Both grades of petrol 93 and 95 - (ULP and LRP) 7c per litre decrease in retail price

- Diesel 0.05% sulphur - 17.50c per litre decrease in wholesale price

- Diesel 0.005% sulphur - 23.50c per litre decrease in wholesale price

- Illuminating paraffin (Wholesale) - 6c per litre decrease in wholesale price

- Illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) - 8c per litre decrease in the Single Maximum National Retail price (SMNRP)

- Maximum retail price for LPGAS - 2c per kilogram decrease in the maximum retail price

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).