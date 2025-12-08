PHOTO
US-based ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco and their joint venture Samref have signed a Venture Framework Agreement (VFA) to evaluate a significant upgrade of the 400,000 barrels-per-day Samref refinery in Yanbu and its expansion into an integrated petrochemical complex, Aramco said on Monday.
Samref is equally owned by Aramco and Mobil Yanbu Refining Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation, and currently produces propane, automotive diesel, marine heavy fuel oil and sulphur.
Under the agreement, the partners will begin a preliminary front-end engineering and design (pre-FEED) phase of the upgrade and expansion project.
The Aramco statement said the companies will explore potential capital investments to upgrade and diversify production into higher-value, lower-emissions fuels and performance chemicals, while improving the refinery’s energy efficiency and reducing operational emissions through an integrated emissions-reduction strategy.
Any development plans remain subject to market conditions, regulatory approvals and final investment decisions (FIDs) by Aramco and ExxonMobil, it added.
In October 2025, Amin H. Nasser, President & CEO of Aramco had told the 2025 Energy Intelligence Forum in London, that despite the current industry downturn, chemicals remain a key long-term growth area for the company, with its "proven strengths in both feedstocks and conversion."
(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.