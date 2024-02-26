Algeria has been locked in a project to develop its Southwestern gas fields to add nearly 14 million cubic metres per day, the head of the state oil operator has said.

Sonatrach, which controls the world’s 11th largest gas deposits, is spearheading the development of Hassi ba Hamou, Hassi Tidjeranne and Tinerkouk fields, the Company’s CEO Rachid Hachichi said in weekend comments.

“This is a very important project as it will produce nearly 14 million cubic metres of gas per day,” Hachichi said in his statements, published by the local press.

He did not provide project details but the OPEC member has launched plans to develop its gas resources, estimated at nearly 4.7 trillion cubic metres.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

