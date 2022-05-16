McDermott International, a leading engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) company, has been awarded a front-end engineering and design contract by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) for its new, carbon-efficient liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant located in the northern emirate of Fujairah.

The Fujairah LNG export terminal will include two trains, each with a 4.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG capacity.

Adnoc said expects this to increase its LNG production capacity by 9.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) as a response to the growing global demand for natural gas.

The facility will also likely feature LNG storage tanks, an export jetty with an option for bunkering, and other associated facilities.

McDermott has been named design contractor for the plant, which is currently in design stage and is likely to see awarding to an EPC contract in 2023, said the company in a statement.

On completion, the plant is set to become one of the world’s lowest carbon intensity LNG production facilities through incorporating new technologies and running on clean power, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).