McDermott, a leading provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy sector, has secured a major contract from Qatargas Operating Company for its North Field Production Sustainability (NFPS) Offshore Fuel Gas Pipeline and Subsea Cables Project, COMP1.

As per the deal, which is in the range of $750 million to $1.5 billion), McDermott will be delivering its engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) services for the project.

The COMP1 project is part of the NFPS Offshore Compression Project involving the installation of new assets in Qatar’s North Field, including compression complexes at seven locations to sustain gas supply to the existing liquefied natural gas (LNG) production trains into the future.

The contract award follows the North Field Expansion Project (NFXP) contract awarded to McDermott in 2022, which is currently under execution and remains one of the largest contracts McDermott has been awarded in its company history.

"The COMP1 award reflects the confidence key customers have in our ability to deliver strategically significant energy infrastructure projects in the Middle East," remarked Mike Sutherland, McDermott Senior Vice President, Offshore Middle East.

"As we continue to progress the NFXP offshore contract awarded to us last year, we are helping the State of Qatar expand LNG production from 77 to 126 MTPA via the new LNG trains under construction. We are delighted to deliver this key pipeline and cable infrastructure and support the extension of the production plateau for the existing LNG trains," he stated.

Neil Gunnion, Qatar Country Manager and Vice President, Operations, said: "Our continued commitment to Qatar, building end-to-end execution capability in-country and significantly enhancing the local fabrication platform via QFAB, the McDermott-Nakilat joint venture fabrication yard in Qatar, will support continued energy development in the region."

The scope of the contract includes the installation of 190km of 32' diameter subsea pipelines, 17 km of subsea composite cables, 186 km of fiber optic cables and 10km of onshore pipelines.

The project will be managed and engineered entirely from the McDermott Doha office with fabrication taking place at QFAB.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).