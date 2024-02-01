US-based engineering and construction solutions company McDermott announced on Thursday that it has been awarded two contracts from Qatar’s North Oil Company (NOC) to deliver engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) for packages 11 and 13 of the Ruya Development Project, as part of the expansion of the offshore Al-Shaheen field, the Gulf state’s largest oil field.

According to the company’s press statement, Package 11 contract scope, awarded to a consortium of McDermott and Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan (QMW), includes installation of nine satellite wellhead platforms and jackets in two offshore campaigns.

The Package 13 substantial contract, awarded to a consortium of McDermott and Hyundai Heavy Industry (HHI), is for EPCIC of one 25,000 metric tonne central processing platform, flare platform and bridges.

The company’s Doha operating centre started the pre-FEED on the project in 2021.

While McDermott didn’t disclose specific contract values, it categorises a mega contract as being over $1.5 billion, and a substantial contract as being between $500 and $750 million.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

