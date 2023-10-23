Kuwaiti-based Combined Group Contracting Company said on Monday it has signed a contract with a value of 44.59 million Kuwaiti dinars ($147 million) to provide maintenance services for export facilities owned by state-run Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

In a disclosure statement on Kuwait’s bourse, the Company said it was awarded the contract in September by KOC, Kuwait’s upstream arm, after it was approved by the Central Agency for Public Tenders.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

