Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company’s (KIPIC) 615,000 barrels per day Al-Zour refinery has commenced Phase 1 commercial operations, state news agency KUNA reported.

The report said the start of Phase 1 operations follows the successful trial operation of the first crude oil distillation unit initiated in May. By refining 2.5 million barrels of crude oil, the unit secured the main stock of oil derivatives that contributed to the smooth process of the rest of the units, the report said.

KIPIC has invested nearly $16 billion to build the low-sulphur refinery in south Kuwait.

Arabic language daily Al-Anba reported in July that Kuwait would soon commission an oil pipeline that will feed its largest refinery in the Southern Al-Zour area after nearly two years of delay.

Earlier this month, a Zawya Projects report, quoting Kuwaiti media, said the refinery could face feasibility challenges as most of the housing projects that were to benefit from its products have not materialised.

