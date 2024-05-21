Kuwait has awarded five contracts for the supply of drilling pipes with a combined value of around 187 million Kuwaiti dinars ($617 million), a newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The awarding of the deals by the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is part of its projects to develop Jurassic gas fields in the North close to the border with Iraq, the Arabic language daily Alanba said, quoting KOC sources.

It said the pipes would be used in drilling at deep areas and that the contracts were awarded to local suppliers.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

