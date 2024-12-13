The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) has invited bids for the construction of a new southern arm facility at the oil berth in Shuaiba Port.

The tender, issued on 1 December 2024, has a bid submission deadline of 2 March 2025.

“The contract is expected to be awarded by the end of June 2025, and the project is anticipated to be completed by the first quarter of 2028,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work includes the construction of a new southern arm facility to complement the existing infrastructure at Shuaiba Port.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

