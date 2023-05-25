Kenya will need 469.5 billion Kenyan shillings ($3.4 billion) to develop infrastructure at the South Lokichar basin, which has estimated oil reserves of 504 million barrels, said Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir.



The investments include drilling commercial wells, tankage in Turkana, a refinery or pipeline to Mombasa, Business Daily newspaper reported, citing the official.



The investment amount is disclosed in a field development plan report on the commerciality and technical viability of the Turkana oil venture, Chirchir added.



Africa Oil and TotalEnergies have exited the venture, ceding their 25 percent stake each after running out of funds with Tullow Oil owning 100 percent of the oil blocks.

Kenya is aiming to produce between 80,000 and 120,000 barrels per day from the field in the next three years.

