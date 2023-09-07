Italian energy services group Saipem has launched Bluenzyme, a pre-engineered line of CO2 capture solutions for small and medium emitters.

Bluenzyme 200 - the company’s first industrialised product – has a nominal capture capacity of 200 tonnes of CO2 per day.

It uses a non-toxic, non-volatile solvent based on the use of the carbonic anhydrase enzyme, the most powerful natural catalyst for the capture of carbon dioxide, which is naturally present in the human body and in all living organisms, Saipem said in a statement.

Bluenzyme is a plug-and-play system designed for diverse industrial sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemicals, energy and cement production, and hard-to-abate sectors.

The product is applied to post-combustion emissions from new or existing plants.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.